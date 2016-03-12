China's Anbang to acquire Strategic Hotels for $6.5 billion- source

| NEW YORK, March 12
NEW YORK, March 12 China's Anbang Insurance
Group has agreed to acquire Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc for
around $6.5 billion, as the owner of New York's iconic Waldorf
Astoria expands its U.S. hotel portfolio, a person briefed on
the matter said Saturday.
The deal, which illustrates corporate China's unquenched
thirst for U.S real estate, comes just three months after
Strategic Hotels' current owner, private equity firm Blackstone
Group LP, took the company private for around $6 billion.
The source asked not to be identified because the deal is
not yet public. Anbang and Strategic Hotels did not respond to
requests for comment, while Blackstone declined to comment.
Bloomberg first reported on the transaction earlier on Saturday.
Strategic Hotels' properties include the Four Seasons
Washington, D.C. on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Westin St. Francis
on Union Square in San Francisco and the beach-front
Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.
Anbang purchased New York's Waldorf Astoria from Hilton
Worldwide Holdings Inc in 2014 for $1.95 billion, one of
the highest prices per room ever paid for a U.S. hotel. The deal
closed in February 2015 following a review of by U.S. national
security watchdog Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States (CFIUS).
At the time that Blackstone took it private, Strategic
Hotels owned 17 hotels operated by top hospitality chains
including Hyatt Hotels Corp, InterContinental Hotels Group
Plc and Marriott International Inc.
Chinese investment into hotels has been growing since 2011
and 2012, when just $160 million and $130 million were invested,
according to data from JLL, a global real estate broker and
advisory services company based in Chicago.
In November, Anbang agreed to buy U.S. annuities and life
insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life for about $1.57
billion.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)