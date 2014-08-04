版本:
BRIEF-Strategic Investments Q2 pretax profit DKK 8.4 million

Aug 4 Strategic Investments A/S : * Q2 pretax profit DKK 8.4 million versus DKK 0 million * Q2 investment profit DKK 9 million versus DKK 0 million * Maintains guidance from June 4 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
