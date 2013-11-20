版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Strategic Metals announces new normal course issuer bid to succeed the one expiring on Nov. 25

Nov 20 Strategic Metals Ltd : * Announces new normal course issuer bid to succeed the normal course issuer

bid which will expire on November 25, 2013 * New bid will consist of acquisitionof up to 7.3 million common shares of its

capital stock, representing about 10% of the public float * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
