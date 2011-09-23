UPDATE 1-Strategic Oil CFO resigns

(Follows alerts)

Sept 23 Canada's Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd said its Chief Financial Officer Jim Screaton has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Screaton, a chartered accountant, has been with the company for nearly three years.

He had previously worked with Ernst & Young.

Strategic, a junior oil and gas company, has light oil assets in Maxhamish, northeastern British Columbia, and in Steen River, northwestern Alberta.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at 80 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.