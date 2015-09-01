MOVES-Strategic Value Partners appoints Flip Huffard

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance
Sept 1 UK-based investment firm Strategic Value Partners LLC (SVPGlobal) appointed Flip Huffard to its advisory council.
Huffard, who will be based in Greenwich, retired after 25 years from Blackstone Group LP, where he was most recently senior managing director.
