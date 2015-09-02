版本:
CORRECTED-MOVES-Strategic Value Partners appoints Flip Huffard

(Corrects Sept. 1 story to say the firm is based in the United States, not UK)

Sept 1 U.S.-based investment firm Strategic Value Partners LLC (SVPGlobal) appointed Flip Huffard to its advisory council.

Huffard, who will be based in Greenwich, Connecticut, retired after 25 years from Blackstone Group LP, where he was most recently a senior managing director.

(Reporting by Manish Parashar)

