版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 14:49 BJT

Straumann to cut bonuses for staff due to strong franc

ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss dental implant maker Straumann said it would reduce bonuses for Swiss-based staff and management to cut costs after the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc, triggering an appreciation of the currency.

Straumann said employees in Switzerland would take a 5 percent cut in overall compensation, while its chief executive officer and board of directors would see a 35 percent and 28 percent reduction in compensation, respectively.

If currency exchange rates in general continue at recent levels, Straumann's full-year revenue could take a hit of as much as 75 million Swiss francs ($80.9 million), the firm said. It had 2013 sales of 680 million francs.

($1 = 0.9275 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐