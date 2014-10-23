版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 14:59 BJT

BRIEF-Straumann CEO says pleased with developments in Oct

ZURICH Oct 23 Straumann

* CEO says pleased with developments in Oct; no signs growth momentum coming to an end

* CEO says working on a "couple" of smaller M&A projects

* CEO says expects the global market for dental implants to grow around 3 percent in 2015 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐