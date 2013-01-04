Straumann appoints Marco Gadola as CEO

FOREX-Dollar falls from three-week high after Fed minutes
* Shrinking Fed balance sheet this year warranted -minutes (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments)
ZURICH Jan 4 Dental implant maker Straumann said on Friday it appointed Marco Gadola as chief executive as it seeks to improve its performance in increasingly challenging dental implant markets.
Current CEO Beat Spalinger will be leaving the company, Straumann said in a statement.
"The dental markets have become increasingly challenging, squeezing topline and profitability ... to take the organization forward requires specific leadership qualities and impulses at top level, and we believe that Marco Gadola is the right person to do this," Chairman Gilbert Achermann said in the statement.
Gadola had been Chief Financial Officer at logistics company Panalpina since 2008, and had previously held the position of CFO at Straumann from 2005.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Shrinking Fed balance sheet this year warranted -minutes (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, April 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: