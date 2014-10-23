版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 15:19 BJT

BRIEF-Straumann opens 2.7 pct higher after Q3 sales beat

ZURICH Oct 23 Straumann Holding Ag

* Shares in Straumann rise 2.7 pct after raises full-year guidance; third-quarter sales beat Further company coverage:
