瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 17:23 BJT

BRIEF-Straumann CFO sees 2014 EBIT margin between 20 and 21 pct

ZURICH Oct 23 Straumann Holding AG

* CFO expects an EBIT margin for 2014 between 20 and 21 percent Further company coverage:
