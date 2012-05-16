UPDATE 2-Swiss dental firm Straumann drills into Brazil

* To pay 260 mln Sfr in cash for 49 pct of Neodent
* Deal expands Straumann's reach in Latin America
* Expects to double revenues, staff by 2020
* Shares rise 2.9 pct, outperform sector
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, May 16 Swiss dental implants maker
Straumann is buying a 49 percent stake in Brazil's
Neodent for 260 million Swiss francs ($277 million), a pricey
attempt to expand in a booming market for cosmetic surgery and
offset sluggish demand in Europe.
Cosmetic dental surgery is already widespread in Latin
America and Straumann expects a growing middle class to splash
more cash on their teeth.
An estimated two million dental implants were sold in Brazil
in 2011, which makes it the second largest market by volume
after the United States. That contrasts with Europe, where
austerity-hit consumers have been putting off expensive dental
treatments which are generally not reimbursed by insurers.
"With this acquisition ... Straumann can unlock the full
potential of the South American markets," Straumann President
and Chief Executive Beat Spalinger said in a statement.
Analysts said the deal was pricey, but made sense.
"(The) acquisition of Neodent is expensive, but the step to
increase exposure to emerging markets through a distinguished
value player is the right one," said Vontobel analyst Carla
Baenziger.
Shares in Straumann were trading up 2.9 percent at 150.90
Swiss francs by 0920 GMT, compared to a slightly negative
European healthcare sector index.
OPTIONS TO RAISE ITS STAKE
The Swiss firm also set out targets to more than double its
net revenues and employees by 2020.
It predicted the global market for implant, restorative and
regenerative dentistry would grow by a high-single digit
percentage between now and then, driven by an ageing population
and an expanding middle class in emerging markets.
Under the terms of the all-cash deal with Neodent, Straumann
will receive options to increase its stake to 100 percent over
the next six years. The companies will continue to operate as
separate brands.
Privately-owned Neodent had sales of 167 million Brazilian
real ($84 million) last year and accounts for approximately one
third of the local market.
According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic
Surgery, five Latin American countries - Brazil, Mexico,
Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina - rank among the top 20
nations where most surgical procedures were carried out last
year.
Straumann said it expects to achieve a gross profit margin
in the range of 76-78 percent and operating margin of up to 25
percent in 2020.
Last month, the group reported a fall in first quarter sales
partly due to struggling markets in Europe and
Asia.