Straumann to cut jobs as Europe sales slow

* Q3 sales rise 4 pct to 156.8 mln Sfr, vs 158 mln Sfr in
poll
* Plans to axe 150 jobs as it cuts costs
ZURICH Oct 30 Swiss dental implant maker
Straumann said it would cut roughly 150 jobs to
improver margins as it grapples with sluggish demand in Europe.
Straumann posted a 4 percent rise in third-quarter sales to
156.8 million Swiss francs ($167.41 million), compared to an
average estimate in a Reuters poll of 158 million.
The dental implant market was hit hard by the financial
crisis and has been further hamstrung by the euro zone debt
crisis as cash-strapped Europeans worried about the downturn cut
back on non-essential dental treatment.
"With our margins reaching unacceptable levels in the first
half of the year, we scrutinized our cost structure and
determined substantial, balanced resizing measures that will not
compromise our growth prospects," Chief Executive Beat Spalinger
said.
($1 = 0.9366 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)