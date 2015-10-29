Straumann CEO sees no deterioration in profitability for 2016

BRIEF-SFS Group strengthens its operations in Switzerland
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
ZURICH Oct 29 Straumann Chief Executive Marco Gadola sees no deterioration in the company's profitability in 2016 as the tooth implant maker continues to grow in its main European market and expands in new ones including Russia and China.
"I can already tell you, we do not anticipate a worsening EBIT margin trend in 2016," Gadola told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "There are no indications this will be the case."
Straumann reported sales in the third quarter grew 13.8 percent to 186.9 million Swiss francs ($188.4 million). In constant currencies, they grew more than 20 percent.
Gadola reiterated his forecast for 2015 organic revenue to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit rate with an operating profit margin approaching 25 percent.
Although Straumann has seen "the typical Latin American roller coaster" hurting business, Gadola said, he expected an improvement in the region in the fourth quarter versus the third as sales in Brazil improve. ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.