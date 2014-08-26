UPDATE 2-Straumann passes on Nobel Biocare, eyes China instead

* CEO says not interested in buying Nobel Biocare
* Looking for growth opportunities in China
* H1 net profit 69 mln Sfr vs 65 mln Sfr forecast
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 26 Straumann, the world's
largest maker of dental implants, has no interest in joining the
suitors for No.2 player Nobel Biocare, preferring
instead to go after deals in the fast-growing Chinese market, it
said on Tuesday.
The Swiss firm, battling sliding sales in its main market of
Europe, has stepped up its investments in the Asia/Pacific
region, where one in every five dental implants is sold.
Chief Executive Marco Gadola said the company was strong
enough in the premium section of the industry - where local
rival Nobel Biocare is also a force - but was scouting for
further growth opportunities in China, where the market for
lower-priced implants is growing at a rate of 20 to 30 percent.
"We are actively looking at potential partners to develop
that segment in China," he told Reuters in an interview, adding
deals could be in the range of 10-100 million Swiss francs
($11-$110 million).
Gadola said Straumann was not interested in buying Nobel
Biocare, which announced at the end of July it was in "early"
talks with potential acquirers.
Faced with sluggish demand for premium implants as
cash-strapped consumers traded down to cheaper brands,
Basel-based Straumann has focused on expanding in the value
segment of the market which is growing at a far faster pace.
In contrast, Nobel Biocare has focused on bringing out new
products and improving its relationships with dentists.
Straumann's strategy appears to be bearing more fruit in the
short term. Sales, excluding the impact of currencies, rose 4.6
percent in the first half compared with growth of 2.5 percent
for Nobel Biocare.
But investors remain to be convinced, sending Straumann's
shares down 0.4 percent to 224.5 Swiss francs by 0828 GMT.
"The share is no longer very cheap and the improvements in
results are coming overwhelmingly from the cost side," said one
trader. "You can't keep squeezing costs forever."
Nobel Biocare shares were down around 0.3 percent.
Analysts have cited other dental implant players such as
Henry Schein and Dentsply as possible
acquirers of Nobel Biocare, while the company has reportedly
attracted interest from U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp
and buyout group EQT Partners.
PREMIUM VS VALUE
Gadola said he expected value players to continue gaining
market share at the expense of premium implant makers.
"If you take five years from now, the value segment will be
larger than the premium segment which is not the case today.
When it comes to volume it could well be that we see a 40-60
split, 40 percent premium and 60 percent value," he said.
Almost two thirds of sales growth in the first half came
from the Asia/Pacific region and North America, boosted by the
launch of SLActive Tissue Level implants in Japan.
Sales in Straumann's biggest region, Europe, were hit by a
weak performance in Turkey and Russia, as well as an ongoing
sales decline in Italy.
Straumann is trying to encourage consumers in Germany,
Austria and Switzerland to trade up to its premium Roxolid
implants by offering the newer product at the same price as an
older range.
Gadola said the company was looking at expanding this new
pricing strategy to other markets, including Turkey, Russia and
Asia/Pacific, starting from the first quarter of 2015.
Net profit for the first half rose 28 percent to 69 million
francs, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 65 million in a
Reuters poll.
Lower operating expenses helped to improve the margin on
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 20.9 percent in the
first half from 17.0 percent at the end of last year.
Gadola said he expected a lower EBIT margin in the second
half since the firm normally makes fewer sales in that period,
but added the company still might hit its medium-term 20 percent
EBIT margin target this year.
The Basel-based company reiterated its full-year guidance
for low-single digit sales growth in local currencies and an
expansion in its operating income margin.
Additional reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber
Stephen Coates and Mark Potter)