UPDATE 1-Straumann ups 2015 guidance after beating H1 estimates

* H1 net revenue 398.5 mln Sfr vs 393 mln Sfr poll f'cast

* H1 net loss 0.7 mln Sfr vs poll f'cast for 4.2 mln loss

* Straumann raises 2015 guidance (Adds CEO comment, detail on profit, net revenue)

ZURICH, Aug 20 Swiss dental implant maker Straumann on Thursday raised its full-year guidance as it posted a smaller-than-expected loss due to the purchase of the remaining Neodent stake.

The Basel-based company raised its 2015 organic revenue growth expectations by a medium to higher single-digit percentage and an operating profit (EBIT) margin in the low 20s, though the latter aim assumes exchange rates remain more or less at first-half levels.

Previous guidance was for medium single-digit organic revenue growth and an operating profit margin of at least 20 percent.

"We have sustained and built on the recovery in Europe and, with strong organic growth in Latin America as well as good performances elsewhere, we have posted our strongest quarter since economic recession shook the dental markets in 2008," Straumann Chief Executive Marco Gadola said in a statement.

The firm made a loss of 0.7 million Swiss francs ($724,637) in the first six months of 2015, compared with the average forecast of a 4.2 million franc loss in a Reuters poll.

First-half profit was hit by a roughly 210 million franc cash payment earlier this year to buy the stake in Brazil's Neodent that Straumann did not already own. The group posted a net profit of 73 million francs before charges related to the Neodent stake purchase.

Net revenue for the period, excluding headwinds from currencies, rose 17.1 percent year on year to 398.5 million francs, ahead of a poll forecast for 393 million francs. ($1 = 0.9660 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Gopakumar Warrier)