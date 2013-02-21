Straumann eyes more profit in 2013 despite weak dental market

ZURICH Feb 21 Straumann, the world's
largest maker of dental implants, hopes its focus on cost cuts
and investments in North America, China and Brazil will help it
make more profit in 2013 even if the dental market remains
sluggish.
The Basel-based firm said full-year net profit dropped to
36.4 million Swiss francs from 71 million francs a year ago,
dragged down by a charge related to its cost-cutting programme
and an impairment of intangible assets in Japan.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 58
million francs on average.
Straumann and local rival Nobel Biocare have come
up against weak demand in their main market Europe as
cash-strapped customers cut back on non-essential dental
treatment.
The company said in October it would cut roughly 6 percent
of its global workforce as it tries to boost profits and margins
that have also been squeezed in recent years by a strong Swiss
franc and low-cost competition.