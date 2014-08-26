Straumann first-half sales rise as marketing push pays off

ZURICH Aug 26 Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants, confirmed its full-year guidance on Tuesday as a new marketing push and pricing strategy helped underlying sales grow 4.6 percent in the first half.

The Basel-based firm, battling a still sluggish market for premium implants, has expanded into the lower-priced so-called value segment of the market and launched a new pricing strategy in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to try and grow sales.

Excluding the headwind from currencies, Straumann said first-half sales rose 4.6 percent to 359 million Swiss francs($392.3 million), generating net profit of 69 million francs.

The results were in line with the average analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll: ID:nL5N0QS1TO] (Reporting by Caroline Copley)