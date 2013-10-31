版本:
Straumann third-quarter sales dip 1 pct on weaker yen

ZURICH Oct 31 Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants, said third-quarter sales slipped 1 percent dragged down by a weaker Japanese yen.

Net sales came in at 155 million Swiss francs, the company said in a statement on Thursday, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Stripping out currency effects and the discontinuation of its intra-oral scanner distribution business sales rose 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

