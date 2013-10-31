Straumann third-quarter sales dip 1 pct on weaker yen

FOREX-Dollar at 10-day high, break of technical barrier prompts euro sales
* Treasury yield spike, technical trading prompt euro selloff (Recasts throughout; updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
ZURICH Oct 31 Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants, said third-quarter sales slipped 1 percent dragged down by a weaker Japanese yen.
Net sales came in at 155 million Swiss francs, the company said in a statement on Thursday, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll.
Stripping out currency effects and the discontinuation of its intra-oral scanner distribution business sales rose 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Treasury yield spike, technical trading prompt euro selloff (Recasts throughout; updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)