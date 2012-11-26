BRIEF-Major Straumann shareholder sells stake to Singapore's GIC

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
ZURICH Nov 26 Straumann Holding AG : * 10% of straumann's shares change ownership * Major shareholder thomas Straumann sold the shares to the government of
Singapore investment corporation pte. ltd. (gic) * Thomas Straumann now holds 17 percent in Straumann, gic holds 14 percent
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.
