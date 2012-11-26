版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 26日 星期一 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-Major Straumann shareholder sells stake to Singapore's GIC

ZURICH Nov 26 Straumann Holding AG : * 10% of straumann's shares change ownership * Major shareholder thomas Straumann sold the shares to the government of

Singapore investment corporation pte. ltd. (gic) * Thomas Straumann now holds 17 percent in Straumann, gic holds 14 percent

