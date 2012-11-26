版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 26日 星期一 16:07 BJT

BRIEF-Straumann shares rise after major shareholder sells stake

ZURICH Nov 26 Straumann Holding AG : * Shares rise 3.7 percent after major shareholder sells stake

