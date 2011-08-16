UPDATE 1-Straumann H1 profit misses poll, cuts op. margin goal

* Straumann H1 net profit 38.5 mln Sfr, misses poll of 62
mln Sfr
* Cuts operating profit margin outlook for 2011
* Considers launching share buyback of up to 100 mln Sfr
* Still expects to outperform the market
(Adds details)
ZURICH, AUG 16 - Swiss dental implant maker cut its 2011
operating profit margin target after posting a
weaker-than-expected 53 percent slump in first-half net profit
as a writedown charge in Japan and the soaring Swiss franc
weighed.
Net profit fell to 38.5 million Swiss francs, missing the
average estimate of 62 million francs in a Reuters poll.
The group took an impairment charge of 40 million Swiss
francs due to the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
The group now expects its 2011 operating profit margin to be
in the high teens after previously guiding for around 20
percent.
But Straumann said it was still on track to outperform the
market, which it expects to grow in the low-to-mid-single digit
range over the full year. The recovery in its main markets is
likely to be constrained by macro-economic uncertainty.
The group also said it would consider buying treasury shares
for up to 100 million francs.
(Reporting by Katie Reid)