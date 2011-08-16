UPDATE 1-Straumann H1 profit misses poll, cuts op. margin goal

* Straumann H1 net profit 38.5 mln Sfr, misses poll of 62 mln Sfr

* Cuts operating profit margin outlook for 2011

* Considers launching share buyback of up to 100 mln Sfr

* Still expects to outperform the market (Adds details)

ZURICH, AUG 16 - Swiss dental implant maker cut its 2011 operating profit margin target after posting a weaker-than-expected 53 percent slump in first-half net profit as a writedown charge in Japan and the soaring Swiss franc weighed.

Net profit fell to 38.5 million Swiss francs, missing the average estimate of 62 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The group took an impairment charge of 40 million Swiss francs due to the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

The group now expects its 2011 operating profit margin to be in the high teens after previously guiding for around 20 percent.

But Straumann said it was still on track to outperform the market, which it expects to grow in the low-to-mid-single digit range over the full year. The recovery in its main markets is likely to be constrained by macro-economic uncertainty.

The group also said it would consider buying treasury shares for up to 100 million francs.

(Reporting by Katie Reid)