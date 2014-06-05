Israel's Strauss names Harpaz as CEO for coffee unit

JERUSALEM, June 5 The board of Israeli food and
beverage maker Strauss Group has named Tomer Harpaz as
chief executive officer of its Strauss Coffee unit.
Harpaz has been interim CEO of Strauss Coffee since January
after shareholders approved the termination of former CEO Todd
Morgan.
Gadi Lesin, CEO of the Strauss Group and chairman of Strauss
Coffee, said on Thursday Harpaz was selected following a
comprehensive recruitment process.
Harpaz had been executive vice president for business
development and strategy and technologies in Strauss Group and
served as a director in the coffee company.
Strauss's shareholders will vote on Harpaz's nomination on
June 23.
A Dutch court had allowed Strauss Coffee to go ahead with
the replacement of Morgan.
The court dismissed a suit brought by private equity firm
TPG against Strauss Coffee, a Dutch-registered company.
TPG had asked the Dutch court to order an inquiry into the
affairs of Strauss Coffee, in which it holds a 25 percent stake,
claiming Strauss Group had abused its rights in the company. The
request came after TPG had been looking to sell the stake, for
which it paid $293 million in 2008.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)