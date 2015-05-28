Israeli food maker Strauss Group Q1 profit edges up

TEL AVIV May 28 Israeli food and drinks maker
Strauss Group reported a slight rise in quarterly
profit, as cost-cutting measures offset a dip in coffee sales.
Strauss said on Thursday it earned an adjusted 102 million
shekels ($26 million) in the first quarter, up from 99
million a year earlier.
Sales fell 2.1 percent to 1.93 billion shekels but excluding
the effect of a strengthening shekel, sales rose 1.8 percent.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a
market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern
Europe and Brazil. It is the second-largest company in the
Israeli food and beverage market.
Coffee sales fell 2.4 percent to 846 million shekels but
excluding currency effects sales were up 8.2 percent.
Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture,
which is half-owned by PepsiCo, gained 22 percent.
"Strauss Coffee's companies in Russia and Ukraine ... are
coping successfully and according to plan with the crisis in
those countries," said Gadi Lesin, Strauss's chief executive.
He said Strauss was implementing streamlining measures
that will contribute to its ability to contend with challenges
in the Israeli market, where competition is increasing.
($1 = 3.8738 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)