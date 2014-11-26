Israeli food maker Strauss profit up on overseas sales of coffee

TEL AVIV Nov 26 Israeli food and drinks maker
Strauss Group reported higher quarterly net profit,
boosted by growth in international sales of coffee and dips as
well as income from currency hedging transactions.
The company earned an adjusted 119 million shekels ($31
million) in the third quarter, up from 81 million a year
earlier, it said on Wednesday. Sales rose 4.8 percent to 2.1
billion shekels.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a
market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern
Europe and Brazil. It is the second-largest company in the
Israeli food and beverage market.
Coffee sales rose 6.7 percent to 1 billion shekels, led by
an 8.6 percent increase in international coffee sales. Coffee
sales in Israel, where the food market is slowing, fell 2
percent.
Sales at its dips and spreads joint venture Sabra, which is
half owned by PepsiCo, gained 7.3 percent.
"The forex challenges that were typical of the last three
quarters were met with the right financial response, leading to
an improved net profit," said Gadi Lesin, Strauss chief
executive.
The shekel has strengthened against the dollar in the
first part of the year, hitting a three-year high in July, but
in the past two months it has weakened.
Lesin said the company would double production of Sabra dips
and spreads in the United States and expand its coffee
businesses in Brazil and Romania.
(1 US dollar = 3.8559 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)