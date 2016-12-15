Israel's Strauss says TPG looking to sell stake in coffee unit

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
JERUSALEM Dec 15 Israeli food and drinks maker Strauss Group said on Thursday that U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management was looking to sell its 25.1 percent stake in one of the group's units, Strauss Coffee.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe and Brazil.
TPG bought its stake in Strauss Coffee in 2008 for $293 million, but relations between the partners soured after TPG tried to keep a former TPG employee from losing his job as chief executive of the coffee firm. It lost that fight in court and the former employee was ousted in 2014.
Strauss Group said last year it was examining an initial public offering of its coffee subsidiary on a U.S. stock exchange, but that never materialized.
Strauss said in its statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it has yet to decide on how to respond to the possible sale of TPG's stake. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.