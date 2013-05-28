Israel food firm Strauss profit jumps on coffee, dips activities

TEL AVIV May 28 Israeli food and drinks maker
Strauss Group posted sharply higher first quarter net
profit, boosted by income at its international coffee and its
spreads and dips operations as well as by lower expenses and
streamlining measures.
The company said on Monday its net profit excluding one-off
items jumped to 103 million shekels ($27.8 million) from 65
million in the same period last year.
Sales slipped 2.5 percent to 2.0 billion shekels due to a 13
percent erosion in the value of the Brazilian real against the
shekel.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a
market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern
Europe. It is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and
beverage market with a 12.1 percent market share.
"Strauss's international activity continues to prove itself
and improve its profitability despite significant fluctuations
in exchange rates," Chief Executive Gadi Lesin said in a
statement. "At the same time ... our operation in Israel
continues to show positive results."
Global coffee sales fell 5.6 percent to 989 million shekels
though operating profit in the segment jumped by nearly 45
percent. Coffee sales were also hurt by a decline in exports of
green coffee from its Tres Coracoes joint venture in Brazil.
Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture
half-owned by PepsiCo grew 11 percent in the quarter as
operating profit surged 64 percent.