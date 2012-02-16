UPDATE 1-Strayer profit slips, sees weak start to 2012

Feb 16 Strayer Education Inc
posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast a weak start to
2012, as new student sign-ups fell for the fifth straight
quarter.
The for-profit education company expects first-quarter
earnings of $2.07 to $2.09 a share, below analysts estimates of
$2.24 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
New student enrollment fell 8 percent in the winter term,
while total enrollment declined 12 percent to 50,432 students.
Strayer's fourth-quarter net income was $26.7 million, or
$2.30 a share, down from $35.9 million, or $2.73 a share, a year
ago.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $155.8 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $2.26 a share on revenue
of $154.8 million.