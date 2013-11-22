版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Streamline Health prices public offering of 3 mln common shares at $6.50 per share

Nov 22 Streamline Health Solutions Inc : * Health announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock * Says public offering of 3 million common shares priced at $6.50 per share * Says offering was upsized from the previously announced public offering of

2.5 million shares of common stock * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐