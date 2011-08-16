UPDATE 1-STR Holdings sells quality assurance business for $275 mln

* To sell to Underwriters Laboratories

* Sees deal to close in Q3

* Expects deal to add 4 cents/shr annually

* Sees Q3 rev, EPS below analysts' estimates (Follows alerts)

Aug 16 STR Holdings Inc said it will sell its quality assurance business to safety services company Underwriters Laboratories for about $275 million in cash, as the solar company looks at focusing on its core business.

STR's quality assurance services business provides quality testing, audit, inspection, and responsible sourcing services for consumer goods.

The transaction, expected to close in the third quarter, will add about 4 cents to the STR's earnings per share per year by 2012.

Connecticut-based STR said it will use the proceeds as well as a portion of its existing cash to retire its outstanding credit facilities.

STR expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 12-15 cents a share, on revenue of $51-$57 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 19 cents a share, on revenue of $85 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

STR shares were trading up 2 percent at $11.76 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)