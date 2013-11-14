India's Strides Arcolab Q3 profit slumps; maintains outlook

* Sept qtr net sinks 93 pct to 22.2 mln rupees
* Says expects Mylan deal to close by December
* Says took remedial action on US FDA warning on Agila unit
plant
MUMBAI, Nov 14 Strides Arcolab Ltd's
September quarter profit plummeted on forex losses and a delay
in regulatory approvals but the Indian drugmaker stood by its
revenue forecast of 10 billion rupees ($157.5 million) for the
year.
The company said it had 18 pending approvals with the U.S.
FDA and it expected to get nod for some of these products in the
current quarter ending December.
"In spite of a subdued quarter and delay in product
approvals for the U.S. market, the company is confident of
meeting its guidance for the year," Arun Kumar, group CEO, said
in a statement.
Strides said its net profit fell 93 percent in
July-September to 22.2 million rupees on net sales of 1.99
billion. It had a foreign exchange loss of 70 million rupees in
the period.
Its consolidated pharma revenue stood at 7.09 billion rupees
for the nine months ended September, while earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the
period was at 1.4 billion rupees. The full-year EBITDA outlook
is 2 billion rupees.
Strides said in September a plant of its unit Agila
Specialties Private Ltd had received a warning letter from the
U.S. FDA after an inspection in June.
On Thursday, it said the company took "various voluntary
remedial actions to address the concerns raised by the U.S. FDA
and has responded suitably within the stipulated timelines."
India's drugmakers have come under closer scrutiny this year
as the FDA, the guardian of the world's most important
pharmaceuticals market, has increased its presence in the
country, reflecting India's growing importance as a supplier to
the United States.
India produces nearly 40 percent of generic drugs and
over-the-counter products and 10 percent of finished dosages
used in the United States. In March, India allowed the FDA to
add seven inspectors, which will bring its staff in India to 19
- a move that should ultimately bolster the quality of and
confidence in Indian-made drugs.
Strides' transaction with Mylan Inc is expected to
close by December, the company said.
Mylan agreed to buy Agila for $1.6 billion in February to
expand its presence in the fast-growing injectable drugs market.