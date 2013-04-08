UPDATE 1-Stryker names Dentsply executive as chief financial officer

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
April 8 Medical products maker Stryker Corp on Monday named William Jellison as chief financial officer, replacing Dean Bergy, who was interim CFO.
The appointment is effective April 22.
Jellison had been with Dentsply International Inc, a dental equipment maker, for 15 years. He most recently was chief financial officer.
Before joining Dentsply, Jellison spent 18 years with Donnelly Corp, an automotive parts supplier.
In October, Stryker, a manufacturer of orthopedic implants, hospital beds and surgical equipment, named Kevin Lobo as chief executive officer.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades