UPDATE 2-Stryker to take charge to end US knee-device probe

June 5 Orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp
said it will take a charge of $33 million in the second
quarter for an expected settlement of a U.S. Department of
Justice investigation into one of its artificial knee devices.
The charge, which is Stryker's estimate of what it will cost
to settle the probe into marketing practices concerning its
OtisKnee device, is expected to reduce its reported diluted
earnings per share by about 9 cents in the second quarter,
Stryker said. The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it will
exclude the charge from its adjusted earnings per share.
In 2010, Stryker received a subpoena alleging violations of
laws prohibiting sales of a medical device not cleared for
marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
In 2009, Stryker acquired privately held OtisMed Corp, whose
OtisKnee technology was designed to help surgeons custom fit
Stryker knee implants.
Stryker said it recently entered into discussions with the
Justice Department and offered the $33 million to resolve the
matter, but a final agreement has not yet been reached.
Shares of Stryker were unchanged in after-hours trading from
a close Tuesday of $50.79 on the New York Stock Exchange. During
Tuesday's regular session, the stock gained 95 cents, or 1.9
percent.