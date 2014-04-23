Stryker 1st-quarter net profit falls 77 pct as costs increase

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
April 23 U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp reported a 77 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday as higher expenses offset a 5 percent rise in sales.
Quarterly net earnings fell to $70 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $304 million, or 79 cents a share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 5.3 percent to $2.31 billion.
The company said research and development expenses rose 16 percent in the quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 32 percent and intangibles amortization rose 41 percent.
Excluding items such as product recall and acquisition charges, Stryker said it earned $1.06 per share, a decrease of 3 percent from a year earlier.
Stryker said it still expects full-year 2014 sales growth in the range of 4.5 percent to 6 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.90, excluding amortization of intangible assets.
Shares of Stryker, which closed at $78.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, were unchanged after hours.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler)
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend