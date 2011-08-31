UPDATE 1-Stryker to acquire Concentric Medical for $135 mln

* Deal for privately held maker of neurovascular devices

* Price is $135 million in cash

LOS ANGELES Aug 31 Medical device company Stryker Corp (SYK.N) has agreed to acquire Concentric Medical Inc, a privately held maker of stroke intervention products, for $135 million in cash.

The deal is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of this year.

The purchase provides Michigan-based Stryker with immediate entry into the fastest growing and most innovative segment of the interventional neurovascular space, the companies said in a statement.

Concentric, based in Mountain View, California, produces devices designed to remove blood clots that cause ischemic stroke. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Gary Hill)