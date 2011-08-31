UPDATE 1-Stryker to acquire Concentric Medical for $135 mln

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
* Deal for privately held maker of neurovascular devices
* Price is $135 million in cash
LOS ANGELES Aug 31 Medical device company Stryker Corp (SYK.N) has agreed to acquire Concentric Medical Inc, a privately held maker of stroke intervention products, for $135 million in cash.
The deal is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of this year.
The purchase provides Michigan-based Stryker with immediate entry into the fastest growing and most innovative segment of the interventional neurovascular space, the companies said in a statement.
Concentric, based in Mountain View, California, produces devices designed to remove blood clots that cause ischemic stroke. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Gary Hill)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.