UPDATE 3-Stryker 3rd quarter profit tops Street view

By Bill Berkrot
Oct 19, Medical device maker Stryker Corp (SYK.N)
reported a slightly better-than-expected third quarter profit
on Wednesday, as results were helped by a series of recent
acquisitions.
Bucking a trend that has seen many companies dial back
expectations, Stryker raised its full-year forecast range and
now sees adjusted earnings of $3.70 to $3.74 per share, up from
its prior view of $3.65 to $3.73.
"We are on track to achieve double digit sales growth in
2011 and adjusted per share earnings at the high end of the
range we targeted at the start of the year," Chief Executive
Stephen MacMillan said in a statement, noting continued
challenges from "a difficult economic environment."
The maker of hip and knee replacements and surgical
products said net profit fell to $327 million, or 84 cents per
share, from $337 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items such as acquisition-related charges,
Michigan-based Stryker earned 91 cents per share, topping
analysts' average expectations by 2 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It was a pretty solid quarter. They did a very good job of
managing through a tough environment," said Jason Wittes, an
analyst with Caris and Co.
He said investors who were hoping for a big rebound in hip
and knee replacements were likely to be disappointed.
But Wittes added: "Anyone surprised that the (economic)
environment is tough just hasn't been paying attention."
The company has made a series of acquisitions, including
four this year, aimed at alleviating dependence on what has
been a sluggish orthopedic business. Demand has been hurt by
people putting off elective procedures as potential patients
have lost jobs or health insurance or fear they might.
Stryker said it does not intend to become a serial acquirer
and will focus on integration of its various new components.
Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $2.03 billion,
in line with Wall Street expectations.
Reconstructive products sales rose 8 percent to $901
million as demand for artificial hips and extremities implant
systems helped offset a decline in knee replacement sales.
"The recon (reconstructive) market continued the softness
that began last year," MacMillan told analysts on a conference
call.
MedSurg product revenue increased by 12 percent on higher
sales of surgical, endoscopic and emergency equipment and
demand for replacement hospital beds and stretchers.
Neurotechnology and spine products sales jumped 46 percent
to $363 million, primarily due to contributions from recent
acquisitions. But the company acknowledged spinal product sales
were disappointing.
"We did not have a good spinal implant quarter," MacMillan
said.
Stryker shares, which are down about 30 percent since early
March, were unchanged after hours from their New York Stock
Exchange close at $49.41.
