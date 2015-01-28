Stryker CEO says he remains focused on acquisitions

Jan 27 The chief executive officer of U.S.
medical device maker Stryker Corp, recently rumored to
have been preparing a bid for British rival Smith & Nephew Plc
, said on Tuesday that acquisitions are his top priority
for spending cash, but he gave no hint that any sort of deal was
imminent.
The timing of acquisitions is unpredictable, Stryker Chief
Executive Officer Kevin Lobo said on the company's
fourth-quarter earnings conference call.
"Right now we are pursuing the acquisition deal flow, and
we'll see what happens," Lobo said. "We do plan to put our money
to work."
Rumors that Stryker could bid soon for fellow orthopedic
implant maker Smith & Nephew, frequently named as a possible
takeover candidate, surfaced late last month.
Smith & Nephew CEO Olivier Bohuon, speaking earlier this
month at an investor conference, said the company had not
decided to follow other medical device makers that are bulking
up through mergers.
Years of slow growth and persistent price erosion have
prompted some large mergers in the orthopedic implant sector,
with Johnson & Johnson buying Swiss device maker Synthes
for about $21 billion in 2012, and Zimmer Holdings Inc
in the process of acquiring privately held Biomet for $13.4
billion.
Stryker itself has been active in acquiring smaller
companies, including its $1.65 billion deal for Mako Surgical
Corp in 2013.
The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based maker of artificial hips and
knees and other hospital supplies said on Tuesday its
fourth-quarter net earnings fell 33 percent to $260 million, or
67 cents a share, hurt by charges for product recalls and costs
related to opening a regional headquarters in Europe.
The company earned $386 million, or $1.01 a share, a year
ago. Sales rose 6.1 percent to $2.62 billion in the latest
quarter.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago. Editing by Andre Grenon)