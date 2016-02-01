版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 1日 星期一

Medical device maker Stryker to buy Sage for $2.78 bln

Feb 1 Medical device maker Stryker Corp said it would buy Sage Products LLC, which makes products used in intensive care units, from private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners for $2.78 billion.

Sage develops, manufactures and distributes disposable medical products and had annual sales of $430 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

