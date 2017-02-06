版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:17 BJT

Stryker Orthopaedics Corp wins $486 mln Pentagon contract -statement

WASHINGTON Feb 6 Stryker Orthopaedics Corp, a unit of Stryker Corp, has been awarded a $486 million contract for orthopedic products, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)
