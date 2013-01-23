版本:
Stryker quarterly earnings top expectations

Jan 23 Orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings excluding charges that exceeded analyst estimates as sales of its hip, knee and spine products improved.

Fourth-quarter earnings excluding charges rose 11.8 percent from a year ago to $436 million, or $1.14 a share.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

