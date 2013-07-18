UPDATE 1-Stryker quarterly profit falls short of Wall Street estimates

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
July 18 U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp on Thursday reported net profit fell 35 percent in the second quarter, but said adjusted earnings rose about 1 percent as sales of its hip, knee and spine products improved.
Stryker said its results were adversely affected by foreign currency exchange rates, and it lowered its full-year earnings forecast to reflect a continuation of those headwinds.
Consolidated net sales rose 5 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to $2.21 billion.
Excluding items such as costs for product recalls, adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share fell short of the $1.03 per share Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stryker said it earned a net profit for the quarter of $213 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $325 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
For the full year, the company lowered its earnings per share forecast to between $4.20 and $4.26 from a previous range of $4.25 to $4.40. Analysts, on average, had forecast full-year earnings of $4.29 per share.
Shares of Stryker, which closed at $70 in regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange, were flat after hours.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July