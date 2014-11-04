CORRECTED-Stryker settles hip implants lawsuit

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
(Removes reference to Accolade Modular-Neck Hip Stems products in fourth paragraph)
Nov 3 Orthopedics company Stryker Corp said its settled a compensation lawsuit related to its hip implant, and said it did not expect the settlement to hurt its profit.
The company said it expected to pay out a majority of the settlement by the end of 2015. (1.usa.gov/1xUlNbs)
Stryker will provide a base payment of $300,000 to patients who received the implant and underwent revision surgery by Nov. 3, to remove and replace the devices, plaintiffs' counsel Wendy Fleishman from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP said in a statement.
In June 2012, Stryker recalled its Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stems saying the implants could cause adverse reactions, including pain and swelling.
Stryker said it has recorded charges of up to $1.425 billion so far related to claims over the implants. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.