New Issue-Stryker Corporation sells $750 mln in notes

  Sept 13 Stryker Corporation (SYK.N) on Tuesday
sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
  Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: Stryker Corporation
AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 2.00 PCT     MATURITY 9/30/2016 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.814    FIRST PAY 3/30/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 2.039 PCT     SETTLEMENT 9/16/2011
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 115 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

