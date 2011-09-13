New Issue-Stryker Corporation sells $750 mln in notes

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Sept 13 Stryker Corporation (SYK.N) on Tuesday
sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: Stryker Corporation AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.00 PCT MATURITY 9/30/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.814 FIRST PAY 3/30/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.039 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/16/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX