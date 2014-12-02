Brown Shoe vying for Stuart Weitzman -sources

NEW YORK Dec 2 Footwear retailer Brown Shoe
Company Inc is in contention to acquire women's luxury
shoe retailer Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC, in a deal that could
reach $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Brown Shoe is competing against other potential suitors,
that include private equity firms and financial investors, for
Stuart Weitzman, the people said. An outcome in the auction for
Stuart Weitzman is expected this month, the people added.
Buyout firm Sycamore Partners, the owner of Stuart Weitzman,
has been working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Citigroup Inc on the sale of the company, Reuters reported
in August.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Representatives for Sycamore declined
to comment. Representatives for Brown and Stuart Weitzman did
not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran and Mike Stone in New York; Editing
by Chris Reese)