UPDATE 1-Brown Shoe vying to buy Stuart Weitzman -sources

(Adds Financial Times report on Coach, more background)
By Olivia Oran and Mike Stone
NEW YORK Dec 2 Footwear retailer Brown Shoe
Company Inc is trying to acquire women's luxury shoe
retailer Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC, which could fetch close
to $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Brown Shoe is competing against other potential suitors,
that include private equity firms and financial investors, the
sources said. An outcome in the auction for Stuart Weitzman is
expected this month, they added.
The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter,
reported on Tuesday that luxury accessories maker Coach Inc
was also vying for Stuart Weitzman.
Buyout firm Sycamore Partners, the owner of Stuart Weitzman,
has been working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Citigroup Inc on the sale of the company, Reuters reported
in August.
The sources requested anonymity because the sale process is
confidential. Representatives for Sycamore declined to comment.
Representatives for Brown, Coach and Stuart Weitzman did not
respond to requests for comment.
Stuart Weitzman operates 45 retail stores across the United
States and also has 62 elsewhere. Brown Shoe operates more than
1,200 stores, primarily in the United States.
Sycamore Partners acquired Stuart Weitzman earlier this year
as part of its $2.2 billion purchase of Jones Group Inc, the
fashion company that owns retail chains Nine West and Jones New
York.
St. Louis-based Brown Shoe was a bidder in the initial Jones
Group sale process, which began in the summer of 2013. Brown
Shoe had previously acquired the Sam & Libby brand from Jones
Group in 2012.
Brown Shoe's interest in Stuart Weitzman is in line with its
recent investments in higher-end brands such as Jack Erwin, a
men's dress shoe line.
Last week, Brown Shoe posted higher-than-expected quarterly
sales and raised its fiscal-year earnings outlook. Its shares
are up 15 percent year to date, outperforming a 12 percent rise
in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Mike Stone in New York; Editing
by Chris Reese and Lisa Von Ahn)