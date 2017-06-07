Sturm Ruger recalls some Mark IV pistols that can fire unintentionally

June 7 U.S. gun maker Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
said on Wednesday it would recall all Mark IV pistols
manufactured prior to June, citing safety concerns.
The company said it recently discovered that the pistols have
the potential to discharge unintentionally if the safety is not
utilized correctly.
Ruger said that it was not aware of any injuries and added
that "only a small percentage" of the pistols were affected.
The Southport, Connecticut-based company said it would
retrofit all potentially affected pistols with an updated safety
mechanism.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)