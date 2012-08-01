New firearms power Sturm Ruger results

* Second quarter earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.56 last year
Aug 1 Gun maker Sturm Ruger and Co Inc
posted stronger quarterly results as higher demand for its new
rifles and pistols boosted sales.
Gun companies such as Sturm Ruger have experienced a strong
demand for their products over the past few quarters, primarily
on fears of tightened gun laws in the event of U.S. President
Barack Obama winning another term.
Sturm Ruger had suspended accepting orders from independent
wholesale distributors in March for two months, after struggling
to keep up with a spike in demand for firearms. It resumed
accepting orders in May.
For the second quarter, the company's profit rose to $18
million, or 91 cents per share, up from $10.8 million, or 56
cents per share, last year.
Sturm Ruger -- which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding
Corp, Glock Inc and Taurus -- said revenue rose about
50 percent to $119.6 million.
Two analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to earn
80 cents per share on revenue of $107 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Smith & Wesson also posted higher quarterly sales in June,
and said the upcoming U.S. presidential elections and an
expanding consumer-base will drive strong firearm sales in
fiscal 2013.
Southport, Connecticut based Sturm Ruger's shares closed at
$49.12 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up
slightly at $49.90 in extended trade.