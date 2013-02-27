版本:
Sturm Ruger 4th-qtr sales jump 52 pct

Feb 27 Gun maker Sturm Ruger Inc reported an 52 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand.

The company, which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding Corp and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, said fourth-quarter revenue rose to $141.8 million.

The company's shares, which closed at $53.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, were up about 2 percent in after-market trade.
