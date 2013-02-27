Sturm Ruger 4th-qtr sales jump 52 pct

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Gun maker Sturm Ruger Inc reported an 52 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand.
The company, which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding Corp and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, said fourth-quarter revenue rose to $141.8 million.
The company's shares, which closed at $53.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, were up about 2 percent in after-market trade.
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)