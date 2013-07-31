Sturm Ruger's results beat as new firearms drive sales

July 31 Gun maker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc
reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates as
new products such as the LC380 pistol and the SR45 pistol drove
up sales.
Sturm Ruger shares were up 8 percent in after-hours trading.
Concerns over possible changes to gun laws following mass
shootings in the United States have driven up sales at gunmakers
in the past year.
Rival Smith & Wesson Holding Corp last month
reported higher fourth-quarter firearms sales and forecast
current-quarter results above market estimates.
Sturm Ruger said quarterly net income rose to $32.3 million,
or $1.63 per share, from $18.0 million, or 91 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.18 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 50 percent to $179.5 million in the quarter
ended June 29, above market estimates of $154.7
million.
The company's shares closed at $50.87 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.