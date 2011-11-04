NYC Stuyvesant Town tenants win court victory

Nov 3 A New York State appeals court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that said past owners of Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village, a vast Manhattan apartment complex, must pay damages for illegally charging market rents on upgraded apartments.

The previous owner, insurer MetLife Inc (MET.N), began the practice of improving the 11,200 rent-stabilized apartments in 2003 so that it could charge higher market-rents.

Alexander Schmidt, who represents the class of about 10,000 current and former tenants of 4,300 units, estimated damages at $215 million.

MetLife had appealed the lower court's decision in favor of the tenants, saying that the ruling should not be retroactive. The insurance company, which could appeal to the state's top court, the Court of Appeals, declined to comment on Thursday's ruling.

The decision by the Appellate Court affects both MetLife and the current owners because the ruling reaches back to 2003.

In 2009, the state's top court ruled that the owners had wrongly deregulated and raised rents on more than 4,000 apartments.

MetLife sold the 80-acre complex located on New York City's Lower East Side in 2007 to shell companies that Tishman Speyer Properties created for investors. The price tag: $5.4 billion.

In 2010, the shell companies -- PCV ST Owner LP and ST Owner LP -- defaulted on a $3 billion mortgage after the value of the middle class complex tumbled due to the financial crisis that spawned the recession.

The properties are currently being managed by special servicer CWCapital on behalf of the holders of bonds that are backed by the mortgage.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas and Joan Gralla)